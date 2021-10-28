Notting Hill actress Julia Roberts celebrates her birthday today. While we love her oh-so-charming smile and have no hesitance in acknowledging our girl crush on her, she has also been Hollywood's darling lady all this while. There's something about Julia that instantly attracts you to her. She's smart, a brilliant actress, an eye candy and also a terrific fashionista who nails all her looks at all times. From wearing a jumpsuit on the red carpet to cutesy. blingy dress, there's simply nothing that she hasn't tried or pulled off with so much grace. Kriti Kharbanda Names Deepika Padukone and Julia Roberts To Be Her Style Icons!

She has always been our favourite blonde and she never ceases to amaze us. Right from her initial red carpet appearances to the time, she ditched her heels at Cannes Film Festival to prove her point, Roberts has always managed to grab headlines for all the right reasons. An Academy Award winner, Julia has always mastered the art of perfecting her professional life on screen and her sartorial shenanigans off-screen. She chose an iconic vintage Valentino gown for the night she won her big trophy and her look is remembered and hailed even after 20 long years. To pay an ode to her fabulous self here's recalling some of her best fashion attempts to date. Julia Roberts Marks 19th Wedding Anniversary With Husband Daniel Moder, Actress Shares Heartfelt Instagram Post.

In Stella McCartney

Julia Roberts

In Vintage Valentino

Julia Roberts

In Dolce & Gabbana

Julia Roberts

In Louis Vuitton

Julia Roberts

In Elie Saab

Julia Roberts

In Givenchy

Julia Roberts

In Armani Prive

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts will be next seen with George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise, a romantic comedy. The actors are currently in Sydney, Australia where they are undergoing mandatory quarantine before they start shooting. The actors were last seen together in Money Monster in 2016 and their fans have been rooting for them to come together ever since. Roberts may spend her birthday in quarantine this year but we bet, it will be equally special.

Here's wishing the talented actress a successful and very eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday!

