While this bubbly girl regales us with her shenanigans to the T, the model-actress Karishma Tanna is a delight on-screen and off-screen! One of the most influential television personalities, Karishma is perennially dressed to stun! A lithe and svelte frame perfectly in sync with a brilliant beauty game, Karishma dabbles into ethnics, neo-ethnics, contemporary styles equally and enchantingly. Her styles see her giving even a simple kurta or tunic to an intricately embroidered saree equal and enviable justice. A recent style of Karishma's featuring a grey printed co-ord set worth Rs.4,500 by the homegrown label, Spring Store Diaries was chicness galore. The millennial approved style of matching co-ords is a wardrobe must-have that can easily transition from a day-time to evening look in addition to being worthy of a holiday wardrobe.

Karishma Tanna enjoys a whopping following of 5.6 million on Instagram with shenanigans that include being a dog mommy to her pet Koko, fashion, fitness, food and random musings. Here is a closer look at Karishma's millennial chic co-ord moment. Karishma Tanna Has That Classy Chic and Timelessly Elegant Pink Mood Going On!

Karishma Tanna - Chicness Galore

Karishma wore a co-ord set by Spring Store Diaries featuring a crop top with grey floral cropped skirt. A pair of slip ons, a top bun, subtle makeup and delicate earrings completed her look. Karishma Tanna Is Incredible in Indigo, Her Saree Vibe Is Unmissably Chic!

Karisma Tanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Karishma was last seen in Sanju (2018). She is a contestant on the tenth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Darr Lega Class Aur Dega Trass, an Indian reality and stunt television series which was shot in August 2019 and premiered on 22 February 2020, on Colors TV.

