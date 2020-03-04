Katrina Kaif Laughs In A Floral Sabyasachi Ensemble and Soaks Up Some Sunshine for Sooryavanshi Promotions!

Katrina Kaif for Sooryavanshi Promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As one of those rare tinsel town divas to have retained an ultra-glamorous and chic fashion game, Katrina Kaif is a stunner and she knows it! She loves keeping the fashion lovers and police alike hooked to her subtle but poignant and relevant shenanigans. Katrina Kaif kicked off the promotions of her upcoming release, Sooryavanshi with a whole daze of blooms by Sabyasachi teamed with a subtle beauty game. Quite contrary to her glamorous image, Katrina came across as a non-fussy dresser, courtesy her candid conversations on Koffee With Karan 6. Also not the one to get her airport looks styled, unlike her contemporaries, Katrina ups the quotient as the occasion demands. Rightfully a designer's must and a stylist’s delight, Katrina’s versatility allows her to shine in any kind of style.

While she rarely steps out to slay unless there is a movie release on the anvil, we are excited and have our keen fashion eye on Katrina! Katrina's glam squad featured makeup artist Daniel Bauer and hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou. Here is a style recap of her splendid springtime chicness. Katrina Kaif's Orange Ruched Dress by Dolce & Gabbana is Worthy of all Your Attention.

Katrina Kaif - Blooms Galore

A subtle pink and white floral lehenga set from Sabyasachi was teamed with statement multi-hued earrings and strappy metallic sandals. Sleek centre-parted hair left open and subtle makeup featuring defined eyebrows, intense eyes and nude pink lips completed her look. For Katrina Kaif, Spring Is All About Being Sunkissed and Ringing In a Floral Chicness!

Sooryavanshi, an action film directed by Rohit Shetty is the fourth instalment of Shetty's Cop Universe and features Akshay Kumar as the titular character opposite Katrina Kaif. The film co-stars Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena, while Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba.