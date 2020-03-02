Katrina Kaif's Orange Ruched Dress by Dolce & Gabbana is Worthy of all Your Attention (View Pics)

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif recently turned up looking like a warm morning sun for the trailer launch of her next release, Sooryavanshi. The Bharat actress known for her penchant for red colour outfits surprisingly picked a different hue that's not really synonymous with her name. A bright orange dress that perfectly accentuated her svelte figure and looked ravishing at the same time is how we'd ideally define Kat's new outing that was simply marvellous. Katrina's fashion outings have evolved through the years and today, they are more about being herself than anything else. Katrina Kaif To Turn Into a Superhero In Ali Abbas Zafar's Next?

Katrina Kaif picked a stunning ruched dress from the house of Dolce & Gabbana for her newest fashion outing and boy, did she look like a dream in it! The sweetheart neckline and the ruching effect made the silhouette apt for her lean frame and we loved the way she paired it with strappy heels. It's very rare that you would see the actress settle for maxi dresses or a combination of jeans with a tunic. She ideally settles for cutesy dresses that are bound to find in any girl's wardrobe.

Though the design was pretty basic but that's how Katrina likes to keep it and if she has given her nod to it, who are we to criticise? The Tiger Zinda Hai actress further paired it with pink lips, smoky eyes, rosy cheeks and curled eyelashes. A subtle makeup routine for a simple outfit and that how it should be. Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu and Katrina Kaif Find a Place in Our Best-Dressed List this Week (View Pics).

Katrina's recent appearances have all been able to find a place in our 'wow' category and we can't wait to see the way she presents herself throughout Sooryavanshi promotions. We are looking forward to her choices and the way she nails them to the hilt.