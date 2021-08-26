American actress and singer Keke Palmer celebrates her 28th birthday this year. Born in Illinois to her actor parents, Keke rose to prominence soon after her debut. While she already had a talk show under her name, Palmer also received praises for her powerful sartorial attempts. Keke has had a terrific run on the red carpet and the more we say, the less it would justify her skills. For someone with a penchant for bold necklines, she's equally enthusiastic about playing it safe. Her choices are all elegant and they strike the right chord with you. Keke Palmer to Star in Jordan Peele's Next; Get Out Actor Daniel Kaluuya to Reunite With the Oscar-Winning Filmmaker.

From her leather dress to mini ones with long trains, Palmer has a variety to offer to fashion aficionados. We love the way she slays on the red carpet and there's no one who can ace these designs as well as her. With that charming smile and a voluptuous body, Keke sets the temperature soaring, every time she decides to step out. Those who are obsessed with her talent, should certainly check out her fashion moments and get ready to fall for her harder. They say once a stunner, always a stunner and the saying definitely holds true in her case. As Keke Palmer gets ready to cut her birthday cake on August 25, here's raising a toast to her brilliant style statements. Nope: Jordan Peele Reveals First Look Poster, Title and Release Date of His Upcoming Horror Film Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

Keke's Little Black Dress

Keke Palmer

Yellow Never Looked So Good Before

Keke Palmer

Sensuous All Day, Every Day

Keke Palmer

Ain't That Sexy?

Keke Palmer

Bold in Black

Keke Palmer

Electric Blue is Always a Winner on the Red Carpet

Keke Palmer

Love, Love, Love It!

Keke Palmer

Keke recently had a major fashion moment when she stepped out wearing a golden feathered outfit by Georges Chakra. The singer was making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and her appearance was delightful. Here's hoping to see more of her in the coming days.

Happy Birthday, Keke Palmer!

