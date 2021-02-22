Kiara Advani was amongst the many winners at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2021. The actress wore a stunning black outfit for the occasion and needless to say, she nailed it to the hilt. Kiara's styling was on fleek and she exuded all the glamorous vibes through her #ootn. Kiara's brilliant team of stylists includes Lakshmi Lehr who's known for styling stunners like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Ananya Panday in the past. Kiara's black lehenga choli was apt for the soiree and we are going gaga over her choice. Fashion Face-Off: Kiara Advani or Diana Penty - Who Nailed this Yellow Atelier Zuhra Outfit Better?

The stunning black self-embroidered ghagra choli was designed by SVA Couture. Kiara paired it with nothing but a pearl choker necklace and allowed her outfit to shine the brightest. With minimal makeup and hair tied in a messy ponytail, she kept her styling simple with no drama whatsoever. The outfit was a clear winner on our end and we certainly think she weaved some beautiful magic with it. Kiara Advani Is Radiating Positivity, Being All Haute and Happening in Couture for Cosmopolitan Magazine Photoshoot!

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her professional side, Kiara's next release will be Shershaah with beau, Sidharth Malhotra. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on July 2, 2021. Post which, she also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan. This further means an opportunity for us to see her sizzle in multiple outfits for her round of promotions!

