Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar Go Topless On Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar! Which Click Is The Best? Vote Now!

Kiara, Sunny, Bhumi on Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar is out. The ace photographer launched the new edition at a star-studded event last night. The pictures that he has clicked are slowly surfacing on social media platforms. The ones that are gaining the most traction are that of Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani. The three actresses have gone topless for their photoshoots. Others who have featured in this year's calendar are Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff etc. Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020: Vicky Kaushal to Hrithik Roshan, See Hottest Actors On the 21st Edition (View Pics).

The topless pictures of the actresses are aesthetic, without a tinge of vulgarity. Bhumi has posed in a bathtub for the picture. Kiara poses with a leaf covering her bosom. Sunny is holding a gigantic book to cover herself up. Dabboo Ratnani’s Hottest Calendar Girls: From Disha Patani to Sunny Leone, Sexy Pics From the Ace Photographer’s Previous Shoots!

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Kiara Advani

Bhumi Pednekar

Sunny Leone

So, our question is simple, which one is your favourite click this year? Vote now

Which Picture Did You Like The Most? Kiara Advani Sunny Leone Bhumi Pednekar

For Dabboo's calendar, many Bollywood divas have gone topless over the years. Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt have all posed semi-nude for the ace photographer. We do not know any other photographer who has achieved that in Bollywood.