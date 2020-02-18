Dabboo Ratnani’s Hottest Calendar Girls: From Disha Patani to Sunny Leone, Sexy Pics From the Ace Photographer’s Previous Shoots!

Disha Patani, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Dabboo Ratnani)

Dabboo Ratnani, naam toh suna hi hoga. And for the ones, who are unaware of him, let us bring to your light that he is one of the well-known fashion photographers from Bollywood. While it's an everyday business of our celebs to pose and act in front of the camera, things get a little top-notch when it comes to Dabboo. He brings the best out of every celebrity and turns them into a portrait which is LIT in its own way. Known for his annual calendar photoshoot, Ratnani will soon launch it's 2020 pictures for which an event was held last night. Many prominent faces were spotted from the fraternity at the event. From Rekha, Bhumi Pednekar to Sunny Leone, babes made head turns at the launch event. Dabboo Ratnani’s Hottest Calendar Girls: Disha Patani, Sunny Leone, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor & Others Pose Topless for Hot & Sexy Photos!

Well, the pictures from the latest photoshoot are not out yet and so while waiting for the new ones, we thought of picking some of the hottest girls from Dabboo's shoot till now and make your day all warm and cosy. Right from Sunny Leone, Kiara Avani to the scintillating Disha Patani, we've got the best of best handpicked just for you. Kiara Advani Makes a Hot Debut on Dabboo Ratnani 2019 New Year Calendar, Puts On a Very Risqué Display (See Sexy Photo).

Sunny Leone

First things first, the bombshell from Bollywood, Sunny in this red leathery jacket showing off her assets is all thigs sexy. Adding to it, the messy hair and her seductive face, wow.

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Dabboo Ratnani)

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen of Bollywood exactly knows how to pose by adding her own charm to it. Ranaut in this monochrome still from Dabbo Ratnani's calendar is modern and not at all dated. See for yourself.

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Dabboo Ratnani)

Vidya Balan

Looking like a boss lady and telling the world to STFU, Vidya Balan in this picture from Dabbo's calendar has a spark to it and how. Not to miss, the vibe of the photo, Balan can surely kill many dils with that look.

Vidtya Balan (Photo Credits: Dabboo Ratnani)

Kriti Sanon

A perfect picture is when the photographer and celebrity understand each other's thoughts well. Kriti Sanon hiding her assets with the help of a huge hat is a fabulous output indeed. Sexy ha!

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Dabboo Ratnani)

Kiara Advani

Make your way for a sizzling hot, Kiara Advani. Who does not like a little teasing? And the below picture where the actress is draped in denim and showing a little skin is alluring and how.

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Dabboo Ratnani)

Anushka Sharma

She is one of the attractive women we have in Bollywood and Sharma in the below photo looking straight into your eyes will tickle your heart a bit. And must say, she is looking HOT.

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Dabboo Ratnani)

Disha Patani

We kept the sexiest one for last and it's none other than the Calvin Klein babe Disha Patani. She might be adding the sparks on your Instagram daily by uploading her pictures, but this one from Dabbo's calendar needs a special mention. Look at that fit bod, spicy right?

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Dabboo Ratnani)

So, which one from the above is your favourite? Is it the seductress, Disha Patani or are you into bossy vibes and loved Vidya Balan the most? Tell us who is your favourite in the comment section below. Stay tuned!