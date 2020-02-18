Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020: Vicky Kaushal to Hrithik Roshan, See Hottest Actors On the 21st Edition (View Pics)

Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratnani is back with his glamorous edition of the annual date book. Those who follow him since a past few years now, know that 'hot' is the theme that he chooses every year. Even though the celebs deck up differently every year, across different backdrops, the hotness quotient remains the same. For the 21st edition of Dabboo Ratnani Calendar, he chose some of top actors and made them look hot tenfold in his 2020 calendar. Here are a few pics of the male stars that are too sexy to handle. Dabboo Ratnani’s Hottest Calendar Girls: From Disha Patani to Sunny Leone, Sexy Pics From the Ace Photographer’s Previous Shoots!.

Vicky Kaushal

The Uri actor is seen emerging from the water, like a tiger. Clearly, this is one of the hottest pictures from the DR calendar history. His perfectly toned body and gaze makes it a perfect pick for this list.

Hrithik Roshan

The Greek God of B-town flaunts his chiseled abs in this new datebook. However, his look for the shoot gives us a major Dhoom 2 feels. Honestly, the actor could have been utilized in a way better way! But then again, when it is Hrithik, it has to be a hot mess!

Shah Rukh Khan

Sneak peek into King Khan's photoshoot for #DabbooRatnaniCalendar 2020 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0yz946eXc3 — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 17, 2020

King Khan's charm can never been hidden from anyone! For Dabboo's calendar, he wore tux and posed stylishly. He did not strip off for this shoot but yet ended up looking as the epitome of hotness! That's what confidence does to you!

John Abraham

The hunk is giving total Dostana vibes! We had seen him pose in a similar way in that movie's "shut up and bounce" song. The actor is seen flaunting his perfectly toned muscles and dimple, just a white towel wrapped around his waist.

These were some of the hottest of the clicks by Dabboo this year. Not just the men of Bollywood, but the women too sizzled on the calendar. Which look is your favourite?