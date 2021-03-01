Fashion plays a vital role in a celebrity's life. Style is what attracts and so celebs always make sure they look up to date all the time. One such actress from the Telly world who loves to be in vogue is none other than Krystle D'Souza. From attending a dinner party in the city or walking down the red carpet of an awards show, the diva has always flashed fashion that's superb. And today (March 1), as Krystle celebrates her birthday, we are all pumped up to laud her style shenanigans. Krystle Dsouza's Fittrat Screenplay is Now Being Served With Sev Puri? (View Pic).

A walk through her social media and it's nothing less than an inspiration. Right from something subtle, edgy to over-the-top, Krystle's style file is worth the attention. The best part about her wardrobe is that it is in trend as well as very much millennial. So, without further ado, let us check out her best fashion moments until now. Also, do take some style notes. Sriti Jha Birthday Special: From Elegant Gowns to LBDs, Here’s Looking at the Fabulous Style of Kumkum Bhagya’s Pragya!

A Jumpsuit This Shiny and Fashionable... We Want!

We Love This Cosy Outfit in Shade Blue!

Florals and Frills Done Right At The Beach!

Where's The Party Tonight?

A Polka Dot Attire With Dramatic Sleeves Looks Damn Cute!

The Little Pink Dress!

Black Can Never Go Out Of Style!

The Beautiful Body-Hugging Outfit!

That's it, guys! These are some of the fashion gems straight from the TV star's Instagram. With a fab body and uber-chic style, D’Souza is indeed the one celeb you definitely wanna follow on social media. FYI, she rose to fame after playing the role of Jeevika in Star Plus' Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai (2011). HBD, gorgeous! Stay tuned!

