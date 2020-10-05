Television actress Krystle D’Souza posted a new pic on Instagram to kick off the week. And we got to say it does belong to ‘beat the Monday Blues’ category. While, many of us hate the dreaded Monday Blues, but not Krystle. The gorgeous light-eyed beauty too to the photo-sharing platform to post a kickass photo of hers. Donning a beautiful yet risqué outfit, the Fittrat actress is making her 6.4 million Insta followers beam with joy.

Krystle is wearing a flowy printed dress that has a striking thigh-high slit. She is seen lifting one end of her fit and flare outfit that also happens to be sleeveless. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai star has tied her hair into a neat top-knot ponytail, but we wished she has gone for a cleaner updo. It would have matched her voluminous dress better. Also, the choice of her footwear, those pair of ankle-strapped heels is basic.

Krystle D’Souza's Idea of Black & White!

The gorgeous TV star was lately in the news for doing a glamorous photoshoot with her Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai co-star and bestie, Nia Sharma. The duo had shared several stunning photos on their Instagram pages, respectively. Both Krystle and Nia’s hotshot photos in bathrobes did take the internet by storm. The girls indeed looked smoking hot in those breath-taking snaps.

On the work front, Krystle is to feature in Chehre, an upcoming Indian Hindi-language mystery thriller film directed by Rumi Jaffery. She reportedly replaced Kriti Kharbanda in the film that stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Chehre’s star cast also includes Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

