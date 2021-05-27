Lily Rose-Depp probably had the most glamourise childhood. A star kid in Hollywood has its own perks and when your parents are Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, glamour is that irreplaceable part of your life. While Lily is already the talk of the town in Hollywood, a certain credit for that would go to her style statements and her appearances. For someone with that kind of wardrobe, she's the quintessential fashionista who's waiting to set the ball rolling. Johnny Depp Approves Of Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Dating 'Call Me By Your Name' Actor Timothee Chalamet!

Lily Rose-Depp's fashion appearances have all been remarkable. They are elegant, they are bold and they have certain chutzpah to them. She surely knows how to carry herself and every time she steps on the red carpet, the only goal probably running in her head is to be the show-stealer. We have admired her choices and feel like she's a budding fashion queen whose style shenanigans will soon take the industry by storm. She has a powerful persona and an equally powerful screen presence, something that she inherits from her star parents. The more we describe her appearances, the less it would justify them. So here's taking a look at some of the times when she won our hearts with her remarkable choices. Voyagers: Lily-Rose Depp Talks About Her Role in the Upcoming Sci-Fi Film, Says ‘It Was a Challenge for Me’.

Wearing Chanel at Met Gala 2016

Lily-Rose Depp (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wearing Chanel at 76th Venice Film Festival

Lily-Rose Depp (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wearing Chanel at Met Gala 2017

Lily-Rose Depp (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wearing Chanel for The King Promotions

Lily-Rose Depp (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wearing Chanel at Spring 2021 Chanel Fashion Show

Lily-Rose Depp (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wearing Chanel for The King New York Premiere

Lily-Rose Depp (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wearing Chanel at Met Gala 2019

Lily-Rose Depp (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lily-Rose Depp recently made headlines when the rumours of her rekindling the romance with ex, Timothy Chalamet went viral. The couple was definitely a sight for sore eyes and it did break our hearts when we heard the news of them parting ways. Well, they were recently spotted together so here's hoping that all is well on that front. But other than that, we bet the girl will have a fabulous future ahead and that she will continue to slay.

Happy Birthday, Lily-Rose Depp!

