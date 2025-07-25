Chanel will showcase its ‘Métiers d’Art ’collection in an inspiring return to New York City on December 2nd, 2025, marking the first runway presentation in seven years. This momentous occasion will feature Matthieu Blazy's inaugural collection, honoring the brand's deep-rooted history in the U.S. that dates back to founder Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s pioneering journeys across the Atlantic in the 1930s. "I am thrilled that Matthieu Blazy has selected New York for his first Métiers d’Art show,” said Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashi and Chanel SAS. “He will weave the vibrant creative energy of this city into the exceptional savoir-faire of our house.” Swing Into Style With Bold Tassels and Fringe That Fashion Game Like Never Before!

Details on the‘ Métiers d’Art ’Collection and the Show

From 2016 to 2019, Blazy was part of the Calvin Klein team that Raf Simons brought to New York, making his mark as design director for both the men’s and women’s collections. He is set to make his official debut for Chanel during the spring ready-to-wear shows in Paris this October, ushering in a new era after an unusually lengthy handover following Virginie Viard's departure last year. Former creative director Karl Lagerfeld staged the memorable “Paris-New York ”‘Métiers d’Art ’show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in December 2018, just two months before his passing. Set against the backdrop of the Temple of Dendur, the collection drew inspiration from Ancient Egypt, leaving a lasting legacy. “It was Karl’s last show, so we always feel a sense of nostalgia when we reflect on it. But returning to New York with Matthieu as we begin anew is incredibly exciting,” shares Pavlovsky. Unveiling the Maison Margiela Mask: A Journey Through Time!

“He’s truly passionate about showcasing in New York, a city he knows intimately, having lived and worked there. New York is always a bold choice, serving as a vital hub for our brand's image and business. Following Matthieu to New York promises to be filled with unexpected delights for everyone.” Accompanying the announcement, Chanel unveiled the first visual teaser of Blazy’s journey: a vintage New York subway map with the iconic double-C logo superimposed. The brand has taken the Métiers d’Art line to far-reaching cities like Tokyo, New York, Rome, Edinburgh,

Salzburg, and Dallas. In recent years, it has ventured beyond traditional luxury territories, exploring cities like Hangzhou, Manchester, and Dakar with its shows.

Later this year, we will witness a poignant moment as Matthieu Blazy unveils his debut ‘Métiers d’Art’ collection for the beloved French house. This event marks a significant return of CHANEL to the Big Apple, a place filled with memories since Karl Lagerfeld’s legendary final show in 2018. The fashion world watches closely, deeply feeling the significance of this grand revival in honor of Karl's remarkable legacy.

