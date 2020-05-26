Lily-Rose Depp Birthday Special: She's a Trendsetter and Fashion Kneels Before Her

Lily-Rose Depp Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There's nothing much we can say about someone who was a muse to Karl Lagerfield. Lily-Rose Depp has always made headlines ever since her birth and being a star kid, it's only obvious. But coming to her recent years, she has transformed into a teen sensation who's believed to have taken the fashion world by storm. From her street style to charming red carpet appearances, Lily has been the talk of the town for almost anything and everything. Every time she steps out of her palatial apartment, we fall in love with her style even more than we could ever believe. Johnny Depp Approves Of Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Dating 'Call Me By Your Name' Actor Timothee Chalamet!

Lily's big black eyes and sultry expressions cast a spell on us and we are no fools to complain. She has already bewitched us with her acting skills in The King and going by her MET Gala appearances and promotional looks that come in next, we know she's just getting started in the industry and is here to stay. She's a fashionista in the making but soon, she'll be a fashion force to reckon with. Her choices though feminine, are also edgy. They are unusually usual and a mix of couture and prêt. Timothee Chalamet Confirms Being Single In a Recent Interview After Breaking Up with Lily-Rose Depp.

As the young lady gears up to celebrate her big birthday, we take a look back at some of her best looks so far. And yes, they all are from the house of Chanel!

Lily is still so young but she already has so many feathers to flaunt in her hat. Besides being Karl Lagerfield's muse, she's the face of Chanel ad campaigns and an IT girl who would put Serena Van Der Woodsen to shame. She has a bright future in Hollywood and she won't disappoint. Here's raising a toast to her infallible self. Happy Birthday, Lily-Rose Depp!