Time and again the famous American singer, songwriter, and actress, Madonna has proved that 'age is just a number'. She is one of the best singers in the world. The 'Queen of Pop' has over 16 million fans following on Instagram. She often shares her hot pictures on her social media handle which literally makes her fans go crazy about her. She is known for bold sartorial choices. Now, on Thursday night, while performing at the Boom Boom Room to kick off New York City’s Pride weekend, the ‘Like a Virgin’ singer went braless as she donned a see-through black mesh top paired with leather harnesses.

More than her performance at the Boom Boom Room, she stunned her fans with her bold outfit. Although, the 62-year-old was looking extremely sexy as she paired her skin-baring vintage Tripp NYC top with a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier corset and leather shorts. To glam up her overall look she opted for long pink fingerless gloves and wore a blue wig. As per the Page Six report, she is an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, and thus, during her Pride performance she even wore bondage-inspired harnesses with ‘Not My President’ written on them in sequinned letters.

Take a Look at Madonna's Latest Pictures from Her NYC Pride Performance Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna Universe (@madonnauniverse)

Earlier, the pop star shared a few glimpses of her racy photo clicked by Ricardo Gomes. In the pictures, the ‘Material Girl’ singer can be seen donning harnesses, fishnets, and red velvet gloves. She also posted a steamy selfie in a black bra. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Pray with me in The Temple of Pride…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Taking to her Instagram Story, the singer said she was “throwing this party because Pride needs to be celebrated with a community of people who understand and know the meaning of oppression and fighting for freedom!” She also added, “I can never forget that NYC and the LGBTQ+ Community gave me life from day ONE!!!!!!”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2021 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).