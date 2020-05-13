Madonna Shares Sexy Cleavage and Butt Shot In lacy, See-Through Lingerie on Instagram as She Prepares for Her ‘Regenerative Treatment’

Madonna Shares Sexy Cleavage and Butt Shots In lacy, See-Through Lingerie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Madonna is taking over Instagram with her latest post where the 61-year-old singer can be seen showing off her butt in see-through lacy underwear. Madonna shared a couple of pictures of her posing like a pro, flaunting her toned body wearing sheer lacy lingerie. The singer is finally preparing for "regenerative treatment" for her "missing cartilage" but before that she shared a butfie with us. Out of the two pictures, the first one was a cleavage shot whereas the second was captured her butt in the lacy undies

In the caption, she mentioned the treatment she was undergoing to find her missing cartilage. The mother-of-six wrote, "Finally going to get my regenerative treatment for my missing cartilage!! I would be jumping up and down if i could after 8 months of being in pain. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻! Wish me Luck! 🙏🏼"

Madonna went for a fresh, makeup-less look and her age-defying looks made up for a bomb selfie. For those who do not know Regenerative therapy is a combination of approaches is the process of replacing or "regenerating" human cells, tissues or organs to restore or establish normal function. The star had struggled through her Madame X World Tour earlier this year, as she suffered from knee and hip issues She was seen walking with a cane and cancelled 14 shows. As well as her knee injury that plagued her tour, Madonna also claimed last week that she suffered from coronavirus during the tour, which she had put down to as just having "very bad flu."

Check Out The Pictures:

Pop diva Madonna has revealed that she had the coronavirus infection during the end of her Paris leg of 'Madame X' tour and she is "healthy and well" now. In an Instagram post on May 6, the singer sought to clarify rumours about the current state of her health which followed after her last week's post wherein she said that she wanted to "breathe in the COVID-19 air" after claiming to have the antibodies for the novel virus.