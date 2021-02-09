One of Hollywood's new favourite, Michael B. Jordan celebrates his birthday today. The brilliant actor who's currently being hailed for his terrific performances is also a red carpet darling. No, we mean it! For someone who makes formal attires look so funky, Jordan certainly is a powerhouse when it comes to his fashion appearances. His wardrobe is smart, dashing and flamboyant at the same time. One look at his outings and you start getting butterflies in your stomach. Michael B Jordan And Lori Harvey Make Their Relationship Official, Couple Shares Romantic Pictures On Instagram.

Jordan believes in going beyond his comfort zone and try on designs that resonate with his smart self. From velvet suits to checkered ones, Michael is well-versed when it comes to the art of fashion and his choices seldom rate low on our fashion-o-meter. He exudes confidence every time he steps out and his appearances are striking, to say the least. A terrific actor with an equally admirable wardrobe, Jordan's a dream muse for any stylist and designer out there. As the Black Panther actor gears up to celebrate his birthday, we take a look at his fashion attempts that are our forever favourite. Michael B Jordan to Make His Directorial Debut with Creed III, Confirms Tessa Thompson.

Bring Something Funky!

RED HOT!

Have We Found Our New James Bond?

Hey, Mr Cool!

Check & Mate

If There Was an Award For Being ASmart Dresser!

There's Nothing to Not Like About This Outfit

Recently Michael B Jordan was voted as the Sexiest Man Alive by the People's magazine and it's a tag he should boast of. While we always had a certain penchant for that man, we believe he has so much potential yet to be explored. Certainly, he's just getting started in the industry and has a long way to go. Until then, hope he has a blast on his special day. Happy Birthday, Michael B. Jordan!

