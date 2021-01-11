Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey have made their relationship official and from industry friends to fans, all are happy for this couple. The duo shared romantic pictures on their respective Instagram handles and shared this good news. The pictures shared by Michael and Lori are mushy and can be seen in close embrace. It is after months of romance and after being photographed together during the holiday season last year, the two have announced that they are dating each other. Michael B Jordan Named 2020's 'Sexiest Man Alive' by People Magazine, Pics that Prove He Deserves the Title.

Rumours of Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey started doing rounds when they were spotted together at an Atlanta airport, a year ago, just before Thanksgiving. Then again last year, the two were seen stepping off a plane together in Salt Lake City and speculations about their relationship status started doing rounds when Michael and Lori posted snowboarding photographs and videos from similar location. Is 49-Year-Old Diddy Dating 22-year-Old Lori Harvey? Here's What The Internet Is Saying.

Michael B Jordan With Lori Harvey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan)

Lovebirds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)

During an interview with People, Michael B Jordan was asked what he looks in a partner, to which he replied as saying, “A sense of humour, true understanding, because (an actor’s) life is not conducive to a relationship—it’s really not. Somebody that’s nurturing. I’ve got a list. That’s probably why my ass is still single, but yeah, it’s a list.” Michael’s ladylove Lori is the daughter of comedian Steve Harvey. Meanwhile, Michael will next be seen in the action thriller Without Remorse.

