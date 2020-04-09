Mouni Roy Pouts, Preens and Poses Perfectly in Misguided Athleisure Separates!

Mouni Roy in Misguided (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We love Mouni Roy for she has a way with all things stylish keeping us hooked with her shenanigans - whether it’s ethereal ethnics or neo- ethnics or western ensembles. Always a delight, Mouni is one of the few television actresses to have made that promising and seemingly seamless transition from small to the silver screen. As a trained Kathak dancer, Mouni is also an exceptional painter and has taken to cooking as the newest hobby amid lockdown. She is making the most of her lockdown stay with her sister's family in Dubai. A recent Instagram post saw Mouni ring in a chic athleisure vibe with separates from the high street label, Misguided. Innately stunning and having a crisp understanding of what suits her the best, Mouni bundles luxe, affordable homegrown labels and couture all in one perfect but versatile arsenal.

A popular choice of casual clothing, athleisure has a trendy update from the celebrity closets every now and then. Here is a closer look at Mouni's vibe. Mouni Roy Looks Sultry and Sexy in her Colour Block Bikini - View Pics

Mouni Roy - Athleisure Chic

Separates from the high street label, Misguided featuring a cropped slouchy fit tee with matching toned tights. White sneakers from Prada, centre-parted sleek hair and subtle makeup completed her vibe. Mouni Roy Is Sultry, Sensational and Lazing Around in an Endless Satin Blue Backless Gown Under Quarantine!

On the professional front, Mouni was last seen in Made in China alongside Rajkumar Rao. She will be seen in Brahmāstra: Part One of Three, an upcoming superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. She will also feature in Mogul, an upcoming biography, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aamir Khan under the banners of T-Series and Aamir Khan Productions showcasing the life of the mogul Gulshan Kumar who was the founder of the T-Series music label (Super Cassettes Industries Ltd.), and a Bollywood film producer.