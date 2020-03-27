Mouni Roy Is Sultry, Sensational and Lazing Around in an Endless Satin Blue Backless Gown Under Quarantine!

Mouni Roy in Blue Dress (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She's sexy and she knows it! Mouni Roy keeps the grapevines abuzz with her shenanigans. On the gram, she delights us with her fashion tidings, daily musings and travel tidbits. On-screen, Mouni glamorized snakes to the T with her role in Naagin. Mouni Roy has taken to the quarantine life with much gusto and has been making every minute of it. Captioning her series of images as "Long days, long dark nights and moonlight" Mouni stunned in a satin midnight blue-toned endless and backless gown.

A trained Kathak dancer, Mouni is an avid bookworm and a sartorial stunner to say the least. She has taken to cooking and has been regaling us with her cooking videos. On the fashion front, Mouni's personal sense of style play is a melting pot of racy silhouettes, bold cuts, unconventional hues and unique fabrics. She is also one of the few television actresses to have made that dreamy transition to the big screen. Here is a closer look at how Mouni added a generous dollop of oomph to the ongoing homebound vibe. Mouni Roy Wearing a Mini Latex Dress Is What You Need to See Right Now!

Mouni Roy - Midnight Blue Bliss!

A midnight blue-toned backless flowy gown, messy, tousled hair and subtle glam featuring dramatic eyes, nude lips completed her look. Mouni Roy Is Trés Sexy in a Checkered Jacket, Denim and Stilettos!

On the professional front, Mouni was last seen in Made in China alongside Rajkumar Rao. She will be seen in Brahmāstra: Part One of Three, an upcoming superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. She will also feature in Mogul, an upcoming biography, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aamir Khan under the banners of T-Series and Aamir Khan Productions showcasing the life of the mogul Gulshan Kumar who was the founder of the T-Series music label (Super Cassettes Industries Ltd.), and a Bollywood film producer.