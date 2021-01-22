Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's big fat Indian wedding will be the first starry affair of 2021. The couple is set to tie the knot on January 24, 2021. The bride, groom as well as their families have reached the wedding venue in Alibaug and soon the pre-wedding festivities will begin. The marriage is going to take place at The Mansion House, which is a beach resort. Now, as per the latest report in Pinkvilla, bride-to-be Natasha Dalal has given strict orders to the household and hotel staff to not leak any pictures online. Varun Dhawan Off to Alibaug After Natasha Dalal Leaves With Parents For The Wedding (View Pics).

Reportedly, the phone cameras of the staff have been sealed and all the guests need to adhere to the 'No Phone Policy' for all their wedding functions. Well, seems like the Dhawan's and Dalal's want an intimate and private wedding sans any media coverage. Having said that, it was last night (Jan 21) when pictures of the bride's wedding outfit in pink was all over the internet. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Wedding: Is This Gorgeous Pink Outfit Bride’s Wedding Lehenga? (Pics Out).

Check Out The Pictures:

The report on the portal also mentions that the one's attending the wedding needs to go through COVID-19 test and submit their respective reports to the wedding planners. Masks, sanitisers, UVC disinfecting all is also available at the wedding venue. Stay tuned!

