Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are now officially a happily married couple. The lovebirds tied the knot on January 24, 2021, in Alibaug's The Mansion House. Owing to the still prevailing coronavirus scare, the duo's wedding was an intimate and low-key affair. It was after the shaadi, a few reports hinted that the Dhawan's and Dalal's will be throwing a reception for the industry wallahs on February 2, 2021. However, looks like the said report is not true. As Varun's uncle Anil Dhawan has dismissed the reception rumour. Yes, you read that right! Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Spotted At Mandwa Jetty! Newlyweds Happily Pose For Shutterbugs (View Pics).

Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Anil said, “Aisa kuch nahin hai (Nothing like that is happening). Hoga toh uska date dekhenge (If it happens, we’ll decide on the date), everybody is busy with their respective things. Whatever you’ll are hearing is not true.” Well, that sets the record straight. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are Married! Actor Shares First Pictures as a Couple With a Lovely Caption.

It was sometime back when we had reported how Varun-Natasha had left Alibaug via the Mandwa jetty to reach home. Having said that, the actor's wedding saw 'no Khans or Kapoors', as the occasion only had 50 guests present. Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli, Manish Malhotra and Shashank Khaitan, are a few names who were part of the D-day. Varun Dhawan Weds Natasha Dalal: Is Turkey The Honeymoon Destination On The Couple's Mind?

While there is no wedding reception for Varun-Natasha, we hear that the two have already decided their honeymoon destination. As per a report in Wedding Sutra, the couple will be going to Ciragan Palace, Turkey. FYI, it is one of the most expensive hotels in the world. Stay tuned!

