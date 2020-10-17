Firstly, a very happy Navratri to y'all. While the enthusiasm this year to deck up in different colours for nine days of the festival is obviously very low this year, let's not demotivate ourselves. Let's grab whatever opportunity we have to strut in style in day-wise colour and feel good about relishing all the festive vibes. For the ones who don't know, day one of Navratri 2020 is dedicated to colour grey and you are expected to don an attire in the same colour. Navratri 2020 Colours and Fashion: Celebrity-Approved Stay-at-Home, Look Festive Chic Colourful Simple Style Ideas!

While we know girls don't need a helping hand when it comes to styling, yet the helping part in here for the ones who are either too lazy or don't want to put in any efforts this year. We have picked two TV beauties whose styling attempts can help you look gorgeous on the first day of Navratri 2020. You can either go all traditional like Jennifer Winger and pick a ravishing six yards in grey colour or simply pick something modern like in Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's case.

Whose Styling Gets Your Vote?

Navratri 2020 day one colour Grey (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jennifer's simple saree, when paired with an embellished blouse, can look stunning if done right and Divyanka's red carpet gown looks like an outfit fit for a princess' wardrobe. Whoever said festive wear demands to be traditional? You can always give your own twist to it and settle for something that pleases you in the end. Navratri 2020 Shailaputri Puja: Know The Colour and Goddess of Day 1 to Worship The First Avatar of Maa Durga This Sharad Navaratri.

While we personally admire their stylings and think it's a very good way to nail the colour grey, what's your take on it? Would you like to ape Jennifer's styling or will you prefer Divyanka's instead? Let us know by tweeting your answers @latestly or by voting for your desired option below.

