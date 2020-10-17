Sharad Navratri 2020 begins from October 17 (Saturday) and the festival of nine nights will continue until October 7, coinciding with Durga Puja celebrated in the Eastern states of West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura and Assam. Each day a different form of Goddess Durga is worshipped by the Hindu devotees across the country. The festival of nine nights is dedicated, praying all the nine incarnations of Maa Durga who hold a significance in respective ways. They also observe the festivity wearing nine colours on all the different days. For Sharad Navratri Day 1, devotees worship Devi Shailaputri who is the first manifestation of Maa Durga. Reverent mantras and hymns are chanted on this day, to please the Goddess who was born to Himavat, the king of Himalaya. Special offerings, Shailaputri Puja vidhi and other traditions and rituals are followed during the festival. People also send Happy Navratri 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Mata Rani Photos, Facebook Status and Messages to Wish on Navaratri Festival.

Maa Shailaputri is also known as Sati, Bhavan, Parvati or Hemavati. Shailaputri means the daughter (putri) of the mountain (shaila). According to Hindu mythology, in her previous birth, she was the daughter of Daksha, Sati, who self-immolated herself after her father insulted Lord Shiva, her husband. In her next birth, she incarnated her as Goddess Parvati, the daughter of Parvat Raj Himalaya and among Nava Durgas, she was referred to as Goddess Shailaputri. The Goddess is Devi of the root chakra, who upon awakening begins her journey upwards.

Shailaputri Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Prarthana

On the first day of Navratri, Shailaputri is worshipped by devotees, who according to the traditions adorn themselves with outfits in orange colour. The puja begins with Ghatasthapana, a ritual that represents women power. A shallow pan like utensil made of clay is used as a base to keep all the holy puja items required for the worshipping.

Shailputri Mantra—Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah

Shailputri Prarthana— Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim

Maa Shailaputri is depicted with two hands and has a crescent moon on her forehead. She holds a trident in her right hand and a lotus flower on her left and rides on mount Nandi, bull.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2020 08:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).