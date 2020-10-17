Navratri 2020 Colours and Fashion: It's that time of the year - Navratri! This year around, when most festivities are low key, homebound, humbling and thankful in spirit, Navratri too would translate its vibrant hues through stay-at-home decorations, outfits, savouries and sweets. The nine colours of Navratri 2020 are grey, yellow, green, orange, white, red, royal blue, pink and purple. Each of the nine days of Navratri, dedicated to the nine avatars of Goddess Durga - the Goddess of Shakti or power are connoted one colour for each day. With celebrities ushering a #NewNormal of festivities with a stay-at-home, stay chic vibe giving a worthy shout-out to homegrown labels and opting for sustainable designs, we draw inspiration from them with respect to fashion and spirit. Humble hand block prints or intricate embroidery featuring ensembles with opulent but minimal jewellery and a subtle glam game of simpler hairstyles and makeup is how the festivities have assumed form.

Apart from the religious significance, the nine days of Navratri with their vibrant festive fashion also mean oodles of fun. Swap your comfort wear for those stacked away, long-forgotten traditional dresses, sarees and neo-ethnic styles. For the lazy no-dresser, getting those high-on-trend comfort wear colour-coordinated with minimal jewellery is also a cool option to flaunt. Here are some celebrity inspired styles to flaunt gracefully in this festive season. Easy Navratri 2020 Rangoli Designs: Simple and Latest Colourful Patterns to Decorate Your Home For Navaratri and Welcome Durga Maa.

Navratri Day 1 - Grey

Partipada, the first day of Navratri is represented by the humbling hue of grey. The ashy hue connotes the vulnerability of a mother who can turn into a storm cloud in times of peril, fiercely protecting her own.

An effortless airport look featuring Kangana Ranaut draping a handwoven grind patterned grey saree with white checks accessorised with subtle makeup, wavy hair.

Navratri 2020 Colours and Celebrity Inspired Fashion Ideas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri Day 2 - Orange

Dwitiya, the second day of Navratri this year is represented by the bright sunset hue of orange. The hue connotes happiness and energy.

It was a white kurta featuring embroidered sleeves with an opulent deep-hued dupatta with embellishments by Faabiiana. Long chandbalis, wavy hair and subtle makeup sealed the deal. What is The Difference Between Garba and Dandiya? Know Why The Two Dance Forms Are Performed During Navratri.

Navratri 2020 Colours and Celebrity Inspired Fashion Ideas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An intricately zardozi embroidered suit by Lajjo C in deep haldi yellow hue was teamed with a potli bag from the Pink Potli, Kolhapuri metallic sandals by The Shoe Tales. Gold-toned earrings, dewy makeup and pulled back hair completed her vibe.

Navratri 2020 Colours and Celebrity Inspired Fashion Ideas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri Day 3 - White

Tritiya, the third day of Navratri is represented by the pristine white. The hue connotes peace and purity.

A silk chanderi kurta set by Sureena Chowdhri featuring pink tucks, wide bottom pants and an organza dupatta was teamed with sleek centre-parted hair and subtle all-natural, dewy glam.

Navratri 2020 Colours and Celebrity Inspired Fashion Ideas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri Day 4 - Red

Chaturthi, the fourth day of Navratri is represented by the brazen hue of red. The hue connotes vigour.

Printed sarees can look oh-so-stunning, as elucidated by Katrina Kaif in an Anita Dongre one paired with a sleeveless blouse, statement earrings, open hair and subtle makeup. When is Dussehra 2020? October 25 or 26, Know The Date, Dashami Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Mythological Stories Related to the Hindu Festival.

Navratri 2020 Colours and Celebrity Inspired Fashion Ideas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri Day 5 - Royal Blue

Panchami, the fifth day of Navratri is represented by the regal hue of royal blue. The hue connotes calm yet powerful energy.

A Raw Mango kurta, salwar dupatta set was teamed with a pair of flats, pulled back hair and pink lips. A silver oxidized necklace completed the look.

Navratri 2020 Colours and Celebrity Inspired Fashion Ideas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri Day 6 - Yellow

Sashti, the sixth day of Navratri is represented by the bright sunshine hue of yellow. The hue connotes brightness, happiness, and cheer.

An asymmetrical hemline yellow voluminous kurta pant set by Deep Thee was paired with Kolhapuri heels, an opulent necklace, earrings, sleek hair and subtle makeup.

Navratri 2020 Colours and Celebrity Inspired Fashion Ideas

Navratri Day 7 - Green

Saptami, the seventh day of Navratri is represented by the lush hue of green. The hue connotes fertility, growth, nature, and energy.

Samantha flaunted a classic green kurta set by Deep Thee with delicate sandals, pulled back hair, subtle makeup and statement earrings completed her look.

Navratri 2020 Colours and Celebrity Inspired Fashion Ideas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri Day 8 - Peacock Blue/Green

Ashtami, the eighth day of Navratri is represented by the majestic peacock blue/green dual tones. This hue is known to dispel ignorance.

Pranitha Subhash flaunts a shimmery toned Anavila M saree with an embroidered dark green blouse, opulent jewellery, wavy hair and glossy glam completed her look.

Navratri 2020 Colours and Celebrity Inspired Fashion Ideas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri Day 9 - Purple

Navami, the last day of Navratri is represented by the passionate hue of purple. The hue connotes ambition and power.

The E-promotions of Shakuntala Devi saw Vidya stun in a Chanderi silk saree with intimately hand embroidered zari and moti by Deep Thee with a striped blouse, bold red lips and delicate studs. A centre-parted low bun completed her look. Ghatasthapana 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat Timing For Navratri Day 1: Know Puja Vidhi Rituals and Traditions For First Day of Nine-Day Sharad Navaratri Festival.

Navratri 2020 Colours and Celebrity Inspired Fashion Ideas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As intriguing the various forms of the Devi represented by the hues are, join in the festive fervour by donning the appropriate l looks of color codes - a different outfit every day with the accompanying accessories and glam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2020 08:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).