The festival of Navratri is finally here and it's time for some virtual celebration once again. While some offices have already started reopening, a majority of them are still in the pipeline. So, those ladies who were keen on wearing nine different coloured outfits for nine days of Navratri will have to wait for yet another year to accomplish their sartorial dream. Of course, you can wear these outfits at your home, but let's not deny, the real fun is when you mingle with your work buddies while adoring each other's outfits. Speaking of which, day two of the festival is dedicated to the colour green. Navratri 2021 Day 1 Colour Yellow: Let Hina Khan, Alia Bhatt and Others Show You How To Wear This Colour in Style (View Pics).

After wearing yellow on day one of Navratri 2021, you are expected to wear green on its second day. The festival is celebrated to praise Goddess Durga after she defeated the mighty demon, Mashishasur. And it is believed that during this nine-day long festival, worshippers worship nine different incarnations of Goddess Durga. Green as a colour means prosperity and calmness. It's not a tricky colour to find and one may easily find it in anyone else's wardrobe.

From green coloured sarees to ethnic designs, green is considered quite auspicious to wear and hence owning some of its pieces is worth your money. For those who are seeking some styling inspiration this season, we can lend you a helping hand. Have a look at our lovely celebrities wearing green and take some style cues on you can nail this colour effectively. October Navratri 2021 Food Guide: 5 Scrumptious Yet Healthy Dishes to Celebrate the Auspicious 9-Day Festival.

Rubina Dilaik

Former Bigg Boss winner, Rubina picks her green kurti with hot pink pants and honestly, the combination looks fancy!

Rubina Dilaik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

TV star, Divyanka keeping it simple in her bottle green coloured ruffled saree.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Surbhi Jyoti

For those who don't like dark green, there's always a parrot green for you!

Surbhi Jyoti (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's outfit is for those who like everything jazzy!

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's green Chanderi saree is simplicity at its best.

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt keeping it subtle in her pale green traditional Indian suit!

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi gives a contemporary twist to a simple skirt by adding ruffles to it and pairing it with a cute crop top.

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, go ahead, grab that stunning green outfit of yours and get ready to slay this festive season. Happy Navratri!

