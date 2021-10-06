The festival of Navratri is about to begin and you know what that means. Yes, it means dressing up in nine different colour attires for nine consecutive days. For those unversed, the festival is celebrated after Goddess Durga defeated the mighty demon, Mahishasura. During this nine-day long festival, nine incarnations of Goddess Durga are worshipped by her worshippers across India. Each day has a certain colour assigned to it and the colour for day one of Navratri is yellow. Navratri 2021: From Healthy Heart to Stronger Bones, Check Out These Health Benefits of Sabudana.

As a colour, yellow symbolises sunshine, warmth and even happiness. It's a rather bright colour that has the ability to instantly light you up. It's a colour that's probably found in every girl's wardrobe and yellow coloured outfits are rarely disapproved by anyone. For those who want to wear yellow on day one of Navratri, we can offer you some ideas and tips on how to wear it the right way. From pretty Anarkalis to stunning sarees, here are all the style inspirations you need to get ready for day one of this auspicious festival. Have a look. October Navratri 2021 Day 1 Is Yellow: Take Style Cue From Dia Mirza’s Beautiful Saree Look for Sharad Navratri Puja.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt keeps it simple in her traditional, slightly embroidered yellow Anarkali.

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan

Hina Khan's kurta with an asymmetric hemline and matching pants should be your festive pick this season.

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jasmine Bhasin

Jasmine Bhasin adding some dose of glamour to your festive wardrobe

Jasmine Bhasin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena exudes royalty in whatever she wears. Even it means a simple yellow saree with a matching golden embroidered blouse.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon makes this ordinary yellow saree look more appealing, thanks to her cold shoulder blouse.

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit

The good ol' traditional six yards styled correctly by Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene!

Madhuri Dixit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Surbhi Chandna

TV Queen, Surbhi Chandna, keeping it simple in her yellow sharara set!

Surbhi Chandna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri is celebrated with much enthusiasm across India. The festival holds a lot more significance in different regions like West Bengal and Gujarat. So, what are you waiting for? Grab that pretty yellow outfit of yours and get ready to do some garba!

