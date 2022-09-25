The festival of Navratri is about to begin on September 26 this year and we bet all the ladies out there are busy picking their outfits for the nine-day-long festival. Each year, nine different colours are assigned to nine days of this festival and this year, we shall be wearing white on day one. Traditionally, this festival is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Durga against the mighty demon, Mahishasura. To celebrate this festival, Garba and Dandiya nights are organised in Northern and Western parts of India and one is expected to deck up in style to dance their heart out. Navratri 2022 Easy Garba Dance Steps for Beginners: How To Do Tran Tali Garba and Dodhiya Garba? Watch Simple Dance Tutorial Videos for Nine-Day Festival.

On day one of Navratri 2022, you will be wearing white - a colour that stands for purity and innocence. Now, white as a colour is not very hard to find in everyone's wardrobe. From stunning sarees to traditional suits, white looks good in all these designs and you need not put any additional effort to slay in it. Yet, if you need any more help in picking the right white outfits this year, we have bookmarked some of the best looks that you can refer to. So go ahead and have a look at B-town ladies like Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani who have made us fall in love with white all over again. Navratri 2022 Rangoli Designs: Easy and Beautiful Maa Durga Rangoli Patterns To Draw and Adorn Your House This Festive Season (Watch Tutorial Videos).

A Stunning Anarkali Like Katrina Kaif's

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani's Indo-Western Look

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's Traditional Suit

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's Embellished Attire

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Elegant Outfit With Gold Detailing

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Navratri!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2022 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).