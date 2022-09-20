Navratri, which falls in the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar, is called Shardiya Navratri. Sharad Navratri, or Shardiya Navratri, is one of the most important Navratri festivals that are celebrated in India. Navratri 2022 will begin on September 26, Monday and will go on till October 5, which will be observed as Vijayadashami or Dussehra. Meanwhile, Durga Puja will be celebrated between October 1 and October 5. Devotees worship nine forms of Maa Durga, called Navdurga, for nine days of Shardiya Navratri. It is believed that the Goddess appears in different forms to bless her kids during the Navratri festival. People perform puja for the revered Goddess and mark her arrival on the earth with incredible joy and enthusiasm. So, beautify your houses with adornments and rangoli for Navratri 2022. Watch the tutorial videos below to adorn your place with easy and beautiful Maa Durga's rangoli patterns. Get the latest Navratri 2022 rangoli designs for the nine-day festival.

Navratri is celebrated in varied forms in different regions of the country. Some people fast and indulge in religious celebrations during Sharad Navratri, while others praise it as a time of dancing and feasting, especially in Gujarat. It is believed that Maa Durga appears as the mother of power or Goddess Shakti, who was created by Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva to kill the demon Mahishasura. Therefore, Maa Durga is known to bless the devotees with the strength to overcome all the difficulties in life. Traditional celebrations take place during the nine-day festival when women dress in colourful attires and adorn themselves with classic embellishments. They also draw rangoli to welcome Goddess Durga to their abode and wish for a prosperous life for their family. As you celebrate Shardiya Navratri, get easy Navratri 2022 rangoli patterns to decorate your house beautifully. Watch videos to learn how to draw Maa Durga's pattern and lovely rangoli designs for the Navratri festival below. Navratri 2022 Easy Garba Dance Steps for Beginners: How To Do Tran Tali Garba and Dodhiya Garba? Watch Simple Dance Tutorial Videos for Nine-Day Festival

Watch Tutorial Videos for Navratri 2022 Rangoli Designs

Easy Maa Durga Rangoli Designs for Navratri 2022

Beautiful Navratri Rangoli Patterns to Draw This Festive Season

Special Rangoli for the Garba Festival

Happy Navratri! Celebrate the religious festival by praying to Goddess Durga for a blissful life ahead. Add colours to your traditional occasion by drawing beautiful rangoli designs and patterns at the entrance of your houses. Take inspiration from the tutorial videos and observe the festive season with full zeal and fervour.

