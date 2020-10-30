Neha Dhupia bundles up a bunch of virtues like feisty, fiercely feminine chic and fabulous, all with signature aplomb! While her strong sense of self, wit and charm endears endlessly, translating it all on-screen and off-screen. Her career innings have taken a U-turn from days of dripping sultriness to taking on more refined, nuanced roles. Alongside, Neha has crafted an atypical fashion arsenal with the stylist duo, Gurleen and Sukhmani. She is quite rightly helmed as a poster girl for the contemporary woman who may not want to flaunt that bikini body but loves to have fun with unconventional but alluring fashion like anti-fits, uber-comfortable ethno wear, neo-chic androgynous ensembles, flowy and breezy silhouettes, athleisure. A recent vibe of Neha's gives us an ample idea of this always chic style mood. An asymmetrical flowy dress in olive and tan tones from the designer duo, Ankur and Priyanka Modi's label, AMPM was paired off with an olive jacket. What really holds the look together are the slick, short hair in loose waves.

Neha Dhupia, mother to the almost two-year-old Meher sparks off a fuss-free mood, all whilst retaining an individualistic style statement. Here's a closer look at her recent style that can easily be a chic holiday style statement.

Neha Dhupia - Flowy, Flirty, Chic

An 'Izara' olive slip dress in twill with an asymmetrical hemline worth Rs. 14,950 by AMPM is inspired by the African Savannah. A choker by Ritika Sachdeva, wavy hair and subtle glam with an olive jacket completed her look.

Neha Dhupia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Neha was seen in the short film, Devi this year. She is currently immersed with the home edition of the newest season of #NoFilterNeha 5.

