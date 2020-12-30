New Year is just a day away and we bet girls are busy planning their outfits for the big night. While the celebration will be a low-key affair this year, we suggest you put on your party clothes and get ready for an intimate celebration. You can always visit your friend's house for a house party or simply go out with your gang for a nice dinner. The celebration can vary but your outfit needs to match the occasion, right? And just in case you're still wondering about your outfit for the night, we can lend you some helping hand. Happy New Year 2021 Advance Greetings and Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Hike GIFs, Facebook Quotes and HNY Wishes to Send Ahead of New Year's Eve 2020.

This New Year let our TV divas help you pick the right outfit. From Hina Khan to Rubina Dilaik, our favourite bahus are no less than stunners in real-life. While their on-screen avatar sees them decked up in traditional attires, these ladies are in fact bombshells in real life. Still curious if they can help you choose the right outfit, have a look at some of our suggestions below. One look at these pictures and you'd be convinced that you're in right hands. New Year 2021 Mehndi Design Videos: Latest 2021 Henna Patterns and Happy New Year Mehendi Photos to Start The New Beginning on a Pretty Note!

A Simple But Chic Jumpsuit Like Karishma Tanna's

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

A Stunning Co-Ord Set Like Krystle D'Souza's

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙆𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘿’𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙯𝙖 (@krystledsouza)

Matching Separates Like Ankita Lokhande's

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

A Mini Dress Like Rubina Dilaik's

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Something Bold and Snazzy Like Jasmin Bhasin's

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Keep It, Simple, In Shorts and Crop Top Like Nia Sharma's

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

A Simple Glamorous Dress Like Hina Khan's

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

We hope you are able to slay at your New Year's bash this year and that your celebratory mood continues for days to come. On that note, here's sending you New Year wishes in advance and here's wishing an eventful year ahead.

