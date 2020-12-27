Happy New Year 2021! Yes, there are three days more to go but aren't we already excited to bid a goodbye to the year of 2020. Do you have plans to celebrate the New Year's Eve 2020? Plans or no plans, one thing's for sure that there will be exchange of good wishes and messages of Happy New Year 2021. If you are looking for advance greetings of Happy 2021 or New Year wishes and messages, you have landed on the right page. To help you celebrate the New Year 2021, LatestLY has compiled a list of Happy New Year 2021 quotes, Facebook wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings that you can share along with WhatsApp and Hike stickers, Instagram photos and GIF images. Share the joy of this holiday season with these beautiful and messages and quotes all for free download. Christmas wishes and Happy Holiday messages are also trending in this festive season.

After a year of rollercoaster ride of 2020, we need to end the year with gratitude for all the learning and experiences that we gained in this year. This New Year's Eve will be different given the restrictions in place for celebrations. So we need to be safe while we ring in the New Year's Eve. But let us start a new year with hope and positivity. You can also pass on this hope with beautiful quotes on New Year 2021. And other than these, we too have newer and latest New Year wishes, images and messages for free download online. These wishes will surely rekindle new hopes among people of a better year.

Happy-New-Year-Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May Every Single New Year Day Make You Glad Always and Sparkle With Positivity.

Happy New Year 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy New Year 2021 With New Expectations and Endowments.

Happy-New-Year-Wishes 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May This New Year Conveys Joy & Peace and Satisfaction to You and Your Whole Family. Happy New Year 2021 in Advance.

Happy-New-Year-Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Wishing You a Superior Life on This New Year, Have a Fabulous Time, Bliss, Peace Love, Mind and Excellent Year Ahead Happy New Year 2021.

Happy New Year 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy New Year to You!! Wish This Year Conveys to You Warmth of Affection and Joy.

Watch Video of Happy New Year 2021 Wishes:

Happy New Year GIFS

Happy New Year 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

To make your wishes even more easier, you can send them on a single click using latest stickers. All you have to do is go to the Play Store and search for New Year WhatsApp stickers. Select the ones you like or click here for some options. We hope our above collection of New Year 2021 wishes and images help you to convey your greetings for New Year Day in advance. Celebrate the good things and appreciate the by gone 2020 for all its teachings. Wishing you all Happy New Year 2021 in advance.

