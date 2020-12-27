It's almost time to say a goodbye to 2020. After what seemed like forever, the year of 2020 has gone by battling through one crisis after another. Anyway, now it is time to ring in the New Year 2021 on a positive and brighter note. Do you have any plans for your New Year's Eve? Well, most people are likely to celebrate it at home, given that there are night curfews and travel restrictions some parts. But even if you are celebrating at home, you can deck up for the occasion. We are talking about applying special Happy New Year mehndi. Yes there is a growing search for New Year 2021 mehndi designs, 2021 henna patterns, Happy New Year mehendi for palms, Arabic mehndi patterns and so on. So ahead of New Year's Eve 2020, we bring you some latest mehndi design videos, specially suited for the New years! Happy New Year 2021 Wishes in Advance and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, HNY Greetings, Quotes and SMS to Send to Family & Friends.

Applying mehndi or henna has a very significant approach in Indian culture. Be it wedding functions or simplest festive occasions, there are mehndi designs for it. This is because, application of henna is considered one of the signs to bring in good luck. Women always search for quick 5-minute mehndi designs and simple henna patterns if they are short of time but still want to adorn their palms. Currently, as people also search for bridal mehndi designs and Indian traditional henna photos, New year's eve is also a festive occasion coming up. So we have gathered special Happy New Year mehndi design video tutorials and New Year 2021 mehendi videos.

Beautiful Full Hand Mehndi Using 2021:

Happy 2021 Henna Tattoo Video:

Latest Mehndi Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Tajave (@mehendi_artist_namarta)

Beautiful Arabic Henna Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by simple mehndi desingnss (@mehndi_desingns_n_types)

Indo-Arabic Happy New Year Mehendi Design Video:

Simple Yet Delicate Henna Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henna Art Bogor (@beautyhenna_art)

Using the above videos, pictures and mehndi tutorials you can deck up your hands for the New Year's Eve celebration. You can start practicing the design which you wish to make already. We hope you enjoy making these lovely henna designs and welcome the oncoming year on a positive and pretty note.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2020 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).