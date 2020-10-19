While theatres are still reopening in the country, our Bollywood actors are already back to grind, working tirelessly for the promotions of their new releases. Besides Kiara Advani who has vowed to take our excitement a notch higher with her fashion avatars for Laxmmi Bomb promotions, Nushrat Bharucha too is gearing up to start working on interviews for her next, Chhalaang. Her recent pictures from a new round of interviews have stirred a fashion storm on social media and they are delightful to the core. Chhalaang Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's Social Comedy From Heartlands of India Looks Endearing (Watch Video).

Nushrat's recent pictures see her decked up in a white corset top and powder pink high-waisted bell-bottoms. She further paired her outfit with delicate earrings and strappy heels that certainly enhanced its overall look. Nushrat's easy, breezy outfit is apt for your casual outings or for days when you feel like dressing up too much. The outfit is chic, classy and supremely charming. We're glad for her promotional style file has begun on a fashionable note and we're excited to see what's lying in store for us ahead. Chhalaang First Look Poster: Nushrat Bharucha and Kids Can’t Help but Stare at Rajkummar Rao Who’s In Deep Sleep (View Pic).

Nushrat Bharucha for Chhalaang Promotions

Nushrat Bharucha for Chhalaang (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nushrat Bharucha is collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for Chhalaang. The film's trailer was released recently and it promises to be an entertaining ride. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It is slated to release on Amazon Prime on November 13, 2020.

