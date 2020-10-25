The petite actress is all set to woo us again with next release, Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao. Getting into the promotional saddle, Nushrat delighted with her chic street style vibe. An all-white mood, Nushrat's separates from the homegrown label Zeme were classily paired off with a minimal accessory and glam game. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, Nushrat made the easy separates work to the hilt. Blessed with classic cute looks, a toned frame and a warm smile, this quintessential outsider who has never learnt acting or been trained at auditions has an engaging screen presence that includes emoting through her deep-set eyes and a silent demeanour. On the fashion front, Nushrat unfailingly experiments with silhouettes, hues and cuts, courting bouquets and brickbats with equal elan, courtesy a hotter and bolder avatar. She accompanies all of her vibes with a brilliant beauty and hair game.

Nushrat's fashion arsenal has transitioned from neo-ethnics, chic dresses and flowy numbers to bold embellishments, racy cuts, contemporary silhouettes with unmissable elements of sass and oomph completing her vibe at all times. Here's a closer look at her style. When Nushrat Bharucha Turned Into a Modern Traditionalist, Non-Conformist Bride for the Wedding Affair Magazine!

Nushrat Bharucha - Street Style Chic

A cold shoulder cut blouse was tucked into a pair of high waist pants by Zeme. Earrings by Ayana, sleek hair and subtle glam completed her look. Nushrat Bharucha Is an Ethnic Delight in Lime Yellow, Peachy Pink and Tassels!

Nushrat Bharucha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chhalaang, an upcoming social black comedy film directed by Hansal Mehta starring alongside Rajkummar Rao is scheduled for a release on Amazon Prime on 13th November 2020. She will also be seen in Hurdang, a romantic love story set in the backdrop of the student agitation of 1990 in Allahabad, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt alongside Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

