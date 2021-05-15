This year, comfort wear topped all other kinds of styles. Nushhratt Bharucha too, took a dip into the cool waters of comfortable styles with a lime co-ord set by Project Pastel. A far cry from her sharp styles, Nushhratt threw us a curveball with this vibe. With her classic cute looks, a toned frame and a warm smile perfectly in place, she isn’t the one to shy away from experimenting with silhouettes, hues and cuts, courting bouquets and brickbats with equal elan, courtesy a hotter and bolder avatar. She was recently seen in Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao. A quintessential outsider, Nushhratt has never learnt acting or been trained at auditions but dazzles with an engaging screen presence.

The petite actress rose to fame with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Here's a closer look at Nushhratt's cool take on comfort wear. Nushrratt Bharucha Dishing Out Some Casual Fashion Goals with her New Outfit for Chhalaang Promotions.

Nushhratt Bharucha - Chic AF

A lime co-ord set by Project Pastel was paired off with kicks, a white Fanny pack, wavy hair and subtle glam. Nushrratt Bharuccha Sizzles In Her Throwback Bikini Pictures And We're Sold!

Nushrratt Bharuccha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chhalaang, a social black comedy film directed by Hansal Mehta released on Amazon Prime on 13th November 2020. She will also be seen in Hurdang, a romantic love story set in the backdrop of the student agitation of 1990 in Allahabad, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt alongside Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2021 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).