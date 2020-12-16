Nushrratt Bharuccha is taking all her time to appreciate what she has rather than cribbing about stuff that she hasn't. If nothing else., this ongoing year has taught us to be thankful and appreciate all the small things in our lives. While our beloved tinsel town stars were busy holiday in the Maldives, Nushrratt preferred staying back and working on her commitments. The actress, however, took some time out to share some throwback pictures from her beach vacay last year. Nushrratt Bharucha Rings in Some Checkered Chicness With White Heels and a Top Knot!

"This is an appreciation post for all that I had when I had it... all that I did when I did. One year later, today I remember it all so fondly.. miss it all so dearly but feel so blessed," read a part of her caption. Nushrratt shared multiple bikini pictures while slaying in her numerous bikinis and beachwear that left us ogling! One look at her clicks and you are convinced that she made the most of her vacay last year. Hopefully, 2021, will give her ample opportunities to go places and make memories. Chhorii: Nushrratt Bharuccha Starts Shooting for Her Upcoming Horror Film in Madhya Pradesh (View Post).

Check Out Her Hot Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Nushrratt was last seen in Chhalaang with Rajkummar Rao and the film received a decent response from critics and audiences alike. While your social media is filled with stars and their holiday pictures, here's Nushrratt adding her bit, even if it means throwback!

