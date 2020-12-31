With low profile celebrations all around amid the pandemic, house parties for NYE 2021 are gaining prominence. Whilst at home, one can either be comfortable in the year long lockdown staple of kaftans and pyjamas or spruce up the mood with some chic non-fussy styles, straight from the celebrity closets. Comfort being the key, these ensembles can elevate your mood too. Cash in on the trends, styles, and colors this low key house party party season with some quirky ideas.

Here's a closer look at some of the celebrity approved style ideas.

If dressy chic is your mood then Mouni Roy is your bae as she teamed up a pencil dress in crepe and beige tone from Moonstruck with floral pumps, a matching handbag, sleek hair and signature nude glam.

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If all day denim is really your vibe then say hello to Aditi as she paired an Aztec printed top from Verb with high waist mom denim, sleek hair and nude glam.

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If classic prints excite you then have a look at Jacqueline's polka dotted dress from Saffron Boutique that she paired off with stockings, pumps, a Dior belt and handbag. Wavy hair and red lips completed her look.

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If flowy dresses are your jam then steal a page out of Samantha Akkineni's style book. A Pankaj and Nidhi colourblocked dress was paired off with slicked hair, nude glam and statement earrings.

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If neo ethnics excite you then steal a glance at Rasika Dugal as she paired her high necked white dress with a printed overlay by Ekadi. Minimal glam accompanied.

Rasika Dugal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Regardless of what type of party you attend, the idea is to have fun with your outfits. So pull out that dress you have been saving for the perfect moment out of your closet and usher in 2021.

