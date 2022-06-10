Actor Prachi Desai who was last seen in the movie 'Azhar' opposite Emraan Hashmi was recently spotted at Mumbai airport looking glamorous. Here's a look at her stunning airport looks.
Prachi looked quite beautiful wearing a baby pink high neck top paired with black denim.
The actor struck a pose in front of the paparazzi, flashing a smile. She chose to sport a bright red lipstick with her attire having a bare minimum of makeup which levelled up her glam quotient.
From Prachi's third photo it is safe to say that she is an 'expression queen'. Her irresistible look is sure to win many hearts.
The 'Azhar' actor had her hair tied in a tight bun which matched perfectly with her outfit. She looked no less than a boss girl!
The fifth picture revealed Prachi waving at the paparazzi with her vibrant smile. She held her black mask in her hand.