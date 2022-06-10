Actor Prachi Desai who was last seen in the movie 'Azhar' opposite Emraan Hashmi was recently spotted at Mumbai airport looking glamorous. Here's a look at her stunning airport looks.

Prachi looked quite beautiful wearing a baby pink high neck top paired with black denim.

Prachi Desai (Photo Credits: ANI)

Prachi Desai (Photo Credits: ANI)

The actor struck a pose in front of the paparazzi, flashing a smile. She chose to sport a bright red lipstick with her attire having a bare minimum of makeup which levelled up her glam quotient.

Prachi Desai (Photo Credits: ANI)

From Prachi's third photo it is safe to say that she is an 'expression queen'. Her irresistible look is sure to win many hearts.

Prachi Desai (Photo Credits: ANI)

The 'Azhar' actor had her hair tied in a tight bun which matched perfectly with her outfit. She looked no less than a boss girl!

Prachi Desai (Photo Credits: ANI)

The fifth picture revealed Prachi waving at the paparazzi with her vibrant smile. She held her black mask in her hand.