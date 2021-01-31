The dimpled beauty known for her exceptional screen presence, Preity Zinta continues to delight even today. She made a dream debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se, going on to garner rave reviews for her path-breaking roles in Kya Kehna, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Veer Zara, Kal Ho Na Ho, Sangharsh and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. Her fine film landscape led her to build a reputation for playing roles that challenged the Indian traditional values and was often recognized for her versatility with critics attributing her roles in these films that established a new image for leading actresses in Bollywood. Armed with a vivacious persona accentuated by a bubbly nature and an energetic presence, Preity has retained a fine fashion arsenal. She turns a year older. We briefed up a fashion arsenal of some of her recent styles, helmed.nu Ambika Sanjana and Leepakshi Ellawadi.

Here's a closer look. Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Preity Zinta Gets Nostalgic While Wishing the Birthday Boy, Says 'I’m So Proud Of You & So Proud Of How Far We Have Come'.

A red Labour Joisie gown featuring ruffles, slit and embellished detailing was teamed up with an updo, red lips and delicately lined eyes.

Preity Zinta Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An embellished lavender toned Charles and Ron gown was paired off with statement green earrings, wavy hair and nude glam.

Preity Zinta Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An embellished ivory and gold creation by Dolly J Studio was paired off with statement earrings, wavy hair and subtle glam.

Preity Zinta Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diwali 2019 festivities saw Preity stun in a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga with statement earrings, wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Preity Zinta Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

HT Most Stylish Awards 2019 saw Preity stun in a black embellished Robert Abi Nader gown with strappy heels by Christian Louboutin, wavy hair and dewy glam. Preity Zinta Reveals How She Felt ‘Helpless And Powerless’ When Her Family Members Were Diagnosed With COVID-19.

Preity Zinta Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's been quite some time since we have seen Preity Zinta light up the silver screen with her engaging demeanor. The actress looks young and bubbly as ever redefining the 40s as the new 20s! Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2021 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).