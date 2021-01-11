Be it celebs, politicians, personalities from other fields or commoners, there have been many who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Some have been affected with mild symptoms, whilst many others are suffering from severe symptoms. There are so many who have even lost their lives after been infected with this deadly virus. Preity Zinta, who is in the US, revealed how she felt ‘helpless and powerless’ when some of her family members in India were diagnosed with COVID-19. But the actress is even thankful that now they all have been tested negative. Preity Zinta Undergoes 20th Coronavirus Test, Kings XI Punjab Owner Says ‘I Have Become A COVID-19 Test Queen’ (Watch Video).

Preity Zinta’s mother, brother, his wife, kids and her uncle had been tested positive for COVID-19. She revealed how ‘terms like ventilators, ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning’. After seeing what her family members went through, she has urged the ones who still take COVID-19 lightly and don’t wear masks, don’t follow the safety guidelines, to take this issue seriously and follow the instructions issued by the authorities. Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re Director, Tests Positive For COVID-19.

The post shared by Preity Zinta read, “Three weeks ago my Mom, brother, his wife, kids & my uncle all tested positive for Covid. Suddenly terms like ventilators, ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning. I felt helpless & powerless here in America, far away as he battled it out in the hospital. I’m so grateful to the almighty and to all those wonderful doctors & nurses that worked tireless to take care of them For all of you who don’t take Covid seriously please be warned that this can become dangerous overnight so please take care, wear a mask & practice social distancing. Today, after hearing that they have all tested negative I can finally fall asleep & stop stressing. Finally the New Year feels like a Happy New year.”

Preity Zinta With Family

There have been several celebs in Bollywood and in many other industries who have been tested positive for COVID-19. Preity Zinta is quarantining with hubby Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles. We are glad to see her all smiles post her family members’ recovery.

