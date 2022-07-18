Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates her birthday on July 18. The former Miss World from India who gained recognition worldwide continues to break the glass ceiling and inspire thousands of girls all over. PCJ has certainly come a long way since her Bollywood days and today she successfully juggles between her career in the east and the west. A fashion connoisseur forever, Priyanka is a brand in herself and many designer houses are proud to associate their name with her. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Street Style is All About Blending Comfort With Glamour (View Pics).

Priyanka has a rather bold sense of styling or it has gotten bolder with time. With her plunging necklines and thigh-high slits, PeeCee sets the fashion ball rolling each time. From her terrific appearances at the Met Gala to her Oscar outing and the Emmy of course, she has always been one of the best-dressed celebs on the red carpet. An icon in herself, there's so much to like and adore in Priyanka! The way she carries herself and the way she presents herself, inspires you to be like her in any way possible. To elaborate more on her sartorial attempts and how she has struck a chord with fashion critics, let's delve into her best red carpet looks, one at a time. Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Nayanthara, Whose Red Bridal Look Will You Like to Imitate?

Ravishing in Red

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Make Way for the Seductress!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold in Black

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot Hot Hot!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wonderful in White

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Flaunting Her Love for Sequinned Outfits

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Orange is the New Black

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka is currently enjoying her parental bliss. The Barfi actress welcomed her first daughter with hubby Nick Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022. While her professional commitments are currently on hold, we bet the actress will resume working very soon. Until then, here's sending her tons of love and hugs on her special day.

Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas!

