A Delhi girl, Raashi debuted with Shoojit Sircar's Madras Cafe in 2013 and transitioned down South into the Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil film industry. She is a former advertising copywriter who dabbled into commercials before her big break. While she may be a few films old but she is counted amongst the sartorial stunners of the South Indian film industry. A carefully curated arsenal is summarized by experimenting with varied vibes like all kinds of hues, fabrics and cuts and silhouettes. She goes on to exemplify why and how even a simple but well put together style can go a long way! Her co-conspirator is fashion stylist Archa Mehta who has only grasped Raashi's thriving vibe to translate it well into meaningful styles laced with a signature panache. A minimalist lover, Raashi has figured out a fine temperament working in her favour with a balanced glam and accessories. She also happens to flaunt her love for home labels as a staple in her versatile style repertoire. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her recent and stunning style moments.

Here's a closer look. Raashi Khanna Gives Colourblocking a Chic Spin, Here’s How!

A mauve cupro printed saree by Little Things Studio teamed with rustic gold Mashru silk blouse paired with earrings by Suhani Pittie, a messy updo and bronzed makeup.

Raashi Khanna Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Neetu Rohra pink ruffled gown was paired off with textured wavy hair, subtle glam and silver strappy heels.

Raashi Khanna Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Raashi wore a bralette blazer set by Nayantaara with a layered necklace by H&M, sleek hair and subtle makeup.

Raashi Khanna Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Raashi flaunted Zara separates with subtle makeup, sleek hair and black pumps.

Raashi Khanna Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was a peach pita embroidered Anarkali with scalloped organza dupatta by Ease paired off with a dainty choker, pulled back hair and subtle makeup.

Raashi Khanna Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An ivory embellished Shehlaa Khan ensemble was paired off with silver strappy sandals, red lips and retro waves.

Raashi Khanna Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A breezy blue printed Sahil Kochar gown was teamed with beige sandals, a layered necklace, a half updo and subtle makeup. Raashi Khanna, Being a Rainbow to the Rain Kissed Skies!

Raashi Khanna Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Not a trend hound but someone who has carefully understood what works for her petite frame the best, Raashi delights. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

