Pink is the new IT colour amongst the celebs. From Ranveer Singh to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, all the popular names are currently digging this hot and happening shade and they sure can't seem to get enough of it. From attending international film festivals to promotional events, celebs are picking this colour for almost every occasion and that's not restricted to Bollywood alone. Hollywood is equally obsessed with this hot shade but we won't be discussing them in this article. Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shraddha Kapoor - Celebs Who Rocked Pink & Red Combination!

For today, let's focus on our beloved B-towners and explore their love for shades of pink. Recently DP picked an oversized all-pink suit for the new song launch of Ranveer Singh's Cirkus. Before that we had Priyanka Chopra making a mark in her ravishing pink outfit in Dubai. Ranveer Singh also deserves a special round of applause for breaking the stereotypes and picking a so-called 'girly' shade for one of his public appearances. To elaborate more on their outfit choices, let's have a look at their stunning pictures below. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone in 'Pathaan' or Priyanka Chopra in 'Dostana', Who Looked Hotter In Her Golden Monokini?

Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aditi Rao Hydari

Karisma Kapoor

So, whose avatar in pink won your heart? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

