Whoever felt actresses in swimsuits don't have that kind of impact anymore was certainly wrong! One look at Deepika Padukone's hot avatar from her next release, Pathaan and all these beliefs or thoughts would have gone for a toss. Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media to share DP's first look from Besharam Rang song from Pathaan and boy, did she look hot? Posing stunningly in her golden monokini, Padukone soared the temperature and made our December morning slightly warmer. Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: Shah Rukh Khan Shares Deepika Padukone’s Jaw-Dropping Look in Monokini As He Announces the First Single’s Release; Track To Be Out on December 12.

But hey, DP's look did remind us of Priyanka Chopra, right? The one where she sizzled in her golden Manish Malhotra-designed monokini from Dostana? When it comes to golden swimsuits, Priyanka will always be the first name that pops up in our minds. The impact that she had was phenomenal. PeeCee probably set the ball rolling with her swimsuit look and it was hard to beat her oomph for any other actresses. That's until Deepika decided to flaunt her long legs and ooze sex appeal like no one else. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kriti Sanon, Whose White Ruffle Saree Did You Like?

Priyanka Chopra in Dostana v/s Deepika Padukone in Pathaan

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With their long tresses, fit and appealing bodies and sensuous expressions, Deepika and Priyanka did manage to make us fall for them, harder than before. But the question is who do you think looked hotter? Was it Cocktail beauty, Deepika Padukone or was it Baywatch star, Priyanka Chopra? Think about it and when you're done, drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the option from the box below.

