Robert Pattinson celebrates his birthday today and the occasion deserves all the celebration. The actor who rose to prominence post his Twilight saga soon became a fan favourite and also the new guy that girls were drooling over. With his charming looks and dapper dressing sense, Robert has always managed to make us go weak in our knees. He's the blue-eyed boy who can sweep you right off your feet. One look at his incredible appearances and you are convinced that he's a man with a refined taste. Tenet Actor Robert Pattinson Opens Up About Christopher Nolan’s Sheer Filmmaking Brilliance.

Robert has a peculiar style of dressing and has a brilliant team of stylists who help him stay ahead of his time. His formal looks are handsome and his street style is equally applause-worthy. He likes his tuxedos as much as he prefers his jeans and casual t-shirts. Her red carpet avatars are equally whistle-worthy and it's simply difficult to get our eyes off him. While we love him for his acting calibre, we also admire him for his style statements for they're simple and not complicated. Ewan McGregor's Black Mask Will Return in Robert Pattinson's The Batman Sequels, Thanks to Ezra Miller's Flash?

As Pattinson gets ready to cut his birthday cake this year, we name some of his best appearances from the recent past.

Man in Black

Robert Pattinson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aren't We Loving This Floral Shirt?

Robert Pattinson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That Dapper Man in Blue

Robert Pattinson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mr Handsome!

Robert Pattinson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Comfort Over Fashion, Anyday!

Robert Pattinson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And That's How You Nail Casual Fashion

Robert Pattinson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Isn't He Incredibly Good Looking?

Robert Pattinson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Robert Pattison will be next seen in Matt Reeves' The Batman and going by his first look release, we can vouch for its brilliance. He looks incredible a the cape crusader and we can't wait to watch his adventures. While that's a long way to go, let's keep ourselves occupied with his charming clicks that will never disappoint. Happy Birthday, Robert Pattinson!

