Ewan McGregor's Black Mask Will Return in Robert Pattinson's The Batman Sequels, Thanks to Ezra Miller's Flash?

Black Mask may return in The Batman sequels (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey may have had an average run at the box office but there was one character in particular that received the maximum amount of cheer. Yes, we are talking about Ewan McGregor's Black Mask. Credit the actor for his fantabulous performance or simply the well-written character in the comics but Black Mask surely had the potential and restricting his outing to any one movie would be a bit unfair and so-not-wise. Robert Pattinson's The Batman, Ezra Miller's The Flash and Zachary Levi's Shazam 2 Get New Release Dates, Courtesy Coronavirus Pandemic.

Keeping in the mind the character's same potential, Warner Bros is now considering to extend his role in their universe. As per new reports in We Got This Covered, the studio is looking forward to seeing him in Robert Pattinson's The Batman sequels. Yes, we know he died in Robbie's Birds of Prey that released earlier this year but WB is eager to use The Flash and specifically, its adaptation of the Flashpoint arc to reverse his death. And that's where Ezra Miller comes in the picture. Birds of Prey Movie Review: Fantabulous, Brilliant, Super Fun and Entertaining, that's Margot Robbie and her Team for You.

The studio is thinking about the possibility to bring him back in one of the planned sequels of The Batman though it's unclear if he'd make an appearance in part 2 or 3. Well, if Batman indeed gets married in the film's sequel, we might see him and Catwoman (his wife) coming together to fight Black Mask. Yea sounds hella exciting!