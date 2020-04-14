Samantha Akkineni Gives Handloom a Chic Spin With a White Ikat Pantsuit!

Samantha Akkineni in Ikat pantsuit by Preetham Jukalker (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is a perpetual stunner! Samantha Akkineni never toes the fashion line and there are numerous plausible reasons to ponder over as to why she is counted amongst the sartorial stunners, competing directly with the B-townies.

A certified style chameleon who swears by the ethnic, neo-ethnic style sensibilities, Samantha goes to flip these for crisp western ensembles or voluminous gowns like it’s no big deal. As versatile as her style vibe can be, Samantha has a way of pulling off all kinds of ensembles, she believes in raising the stakes with a brilliant beauty and hair game. Her partner in crime in this one-of-a-kind fashion game is her fashion stylist Preetham Jukalker. Samantha Akkineni's go-to fashion stylist, Preetham Jukalker also helms a homegrown label that caters to sustainable fashion. Turning into the worthy muse, Samantha flaunted a handmade ikat blazer wrap teamed with a pair of matching joggers. A subtle beauty game rounded out the look.

Ikat, dyeing technique used to pattern textiles demands care and attention to detail. With each ikat print being truly one of a kind, it makes sense to covet ikat fashion pieces as investment wardrobe additions for timeless elegance. Here is a closer look at Samantha's ikat style story. Samantha Akkineni Looks Mystical in her Traditional Six Yards for Jaanu Promotions.

Samantha Akkineni - Ikat Love

A blazer wrap was teamed with joggers. A brown belt lent the ensemble a sleek vibe. Strappy beige stilettos, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Samantha Akkineni's Style File for Jaanu Promotions was a Perfect Example of Why Simplicity is the Ultimate Sophistication.

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in Telugu romantic drama, Jaanu with Sharwanand. She will be seen in the Tamil film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.