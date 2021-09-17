Sanaya Irani, the popular television actress celebrates her birthday on September 17. While she has briefly appeared in movies, she continues to be a famous name in the small screen circle. Blessed with her tall and lean frame, Sanaya can easily nail any damn design but ethnic outfits continue to grab her eyeballs. While we love her in modern attires, we equally admire her in traditional designs and her Instagram account is filled with these pictures. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Clocks 10 Years: Sanaya Irani Shares a Long Thank You Note and a Picture With Co-Star Barun Sobti!

Sanaya Irani's traditional wardrobe is filled with some stunning designs. From classic kurta sets to Anarkalis, she dons different designs while wooing our hearts all the time. The Fanaa actress also backs some small, homegrown brands by wearing their designs while spreading a good word about them with her fans and followers. Her Instagram account is a treat for fashion enthusiasts and those seeking inspiration for the upcoming festive season should certainly take some cues from them. Sanaya Irani Birthday: These 10 Pictures of The Actress Are Instagrasmic.

To help you with same, here's taking a peek inside her fashion wardrobe via Instagram.

Keeping it Simple

And Vibrant

Giving a Modern Touch to Old Silhouettes

Loving Her Wardrobe Already

A Dhoti Set For Those Who Love It

A Must-Have in Every Girl's Wardrobe

Twinning With Her Man!

Sanaya Irani was recently clicked with her gang celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at Ekta Kapoor's residence. Many popular TV stars had gathered to seek blessings and Sanaya had a fun time with everyone. Besides being an ardent fashion lover, she's also a traveller at heart and loves exploring different places with hubby, Mohit Sehgal. Well, here's hoping the actor has a blast on her special day and that we get to see pictures from her celebration.

