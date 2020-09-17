Sanaya Irani is celebrating her 37th birthday. She won millions of hearts years ago, when she entered the TV industry with her first show, Left Right Left. She played a college bully in Radha Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhaengi. Parallelly, she also played the girl bullied in college in Miley Jab Hum Tum (2008). The latter not only turned out to be a breakthrough for her career but also for her personal life. She met Mohit Sehgal on the sets, whom she married in 2016. She added another superhit show to her kitty, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon in 2011. Sanaya Irani Urges Actors To Raise Their Voice When Not Being Paid Their Dues, Says 'You Don’t Get Your Money in 3 months, Raise Your Voice in The 4th Month'.

The actress has garnered millions of fans all over the world. 2.4 million of those fans also follow the actress on Instagram. That is a lot. So, today to celebrate her birthday, we are going to gaze at the best pictures on Sanaya's social media. Mind you, these pics will give you an Instagrasm. Sanaya Irani Birthday Special: 7 Outfits Worn by the Actress That You Can Add to Your Closet (View Pics).

We Are Totally Looking For Those Boots Online

View this post on Instagram Swag on point🔥#ghost. Pic credit @cashmakeupartistry A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on Nov 21, 2018 at 8:26am PST

Golden Girl

THe Perfect Little Black Dress Doesn't Exist...

Now, That's Baywatch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on Sep 4, 2019 at 12:10am PDT

Cat Eye Caught Our Eye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on Jan 3, 2020 at 11:28pm PST

This Photo Was Clicked Without A Hair Dresser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on Mar 15, 2020 at 3:20am PDT

Beauty In Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on Jul 5, 2020 at 1:39am PDT

Beautiful

View this post on Instagram Challenge accepted my darling 😘😘@zeeniawadia @gabapriya @chintzykaur A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on Jul 26, 2020 at 11:22pm PDT

Those Beautiful Eyes Will Win You Over

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on Oct 5, 2019 at 8:57am PDT

Vision In White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on Oct 5, 2019 at 8:57am PDT

On the work front, Sanaya has not revealed her next project yet. "If I get my kind of content on television, I will happily do it. But films and the web have spoiled me. The challenge on the small screen starts to die down as the shows go on for two years. After three months into the serial, the character is in your blood, so, I can do it on auto mode. But if I get a limited series, I will happily do it," she has said on the sidelines of promoting her film Ghost in 2019.

